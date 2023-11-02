Trump Lawyers Suggest Bombshell Evidence in Docs Case

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has suggested there is strong evidence of collusion involving the Biden White House in the ongoing classified documents case against him.

In a series of tweets, reporter Julie Kelly detailed her account from a classified documents case hearing in Judge Cannon’s courtroom. Kelly reported that Judge Cannon was skeptical of the special counsel’s assurances of the trial dates and questioned the DOJ’s approach.

COORDINATION AT THE WH WITH DOJ, NARA TO GET TRUMP

More importantly, Trump’s lawyers informed Judge Cannon of evidence suggesting that the Biden White House collaborated with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and intelligence agencies to determine which documents should be included in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump.

Julie Kelly said there is a trove of evidence with years’ of security footage from MAL.

If there was a coordinated effort, it should greatly affect the course of the case.

Trump’s lawyers hope to establish a connection between the Biden administration and the decision-making process behind the indictment to severely undermine the case’s credibility against Donald Trump.

Also, Trump still had DOE security clearance related to at least one charged document as recently as June 2023.

On Wednesday, Judge Cannon seemed open to delaying former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case until after the 2024 presidential election.

NEW: Just left classified docs case hearing in Judge Cannon courtroom. She will consider a modified trial schedule given numerous issues including voluminous discovery, discovery delays, late delivery of secure location to review evidence and Trump’s conflicting trial schedules. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 1, 2023

I’ll post a story soon but some bombshell revelations: • Trove of evidence includes “years” worth of security footage from MAL •Evidence of “extensive communications” btw White House, NARA, intel agencies and DOJ/Jack Smith prior to indictment to determine which files to… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 1, 2023

Judge Cannon appeared skeptical about special counsel’s assurances the March 4 trial date for DC case won’t run into May 20 trial date for classified documents case. She admonished DOJ’s Jay Bratt for his “level of understanding to these realities.” She also asked for an… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 1, 2023

