Trump Lawyers Suggest Bombshell Evidence in Docs Case

By
M Dowling
-
0
31

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has suggested there is strong evidence of collusion involving the Biden White House in the ongoing classified documents case against him.

In a series of tweets, reporter Julie Kelly detailed her account from a classified documents case hearing in Judge Cannon’s courtroom. Kelly reported that Judge Cannon was skeptical of the special counsel’s assurances of the trial dates and questioned the DOJ’s approach.

COORDINATION AT THE WH WITH DOJ, NARA TO GET TRUMP

More importantly, Trump’s lawyers informed Judge Cannon of evidence suggesting that the Biden White House collaborated with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and intelligence agencies to determine which documents should be included in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump.

Julie Kelly said there is a trove of evidence with years’ of security footage from MAL.

If there was a coordinated effort, it should greatly affect the course of the case.

Trump’s lawyers hope to establish a connection between the Biden administration and the decision-making process behind the indictment to severely undermine the case’s credibility against Donald Trump.

Also, Trump still had DOE security clearance related to at least one charged document as recently as June 2023.

On Wednesday, Judge Cannon seemed open to delaying former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case until after the 2024 presidential election.


