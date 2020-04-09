Chinese Communists Peddling Faulty Coronavirus Related Equipment Worldwide

China, the communist nation that spawned this deadly Wuhan virus, is now peddling millions of pieces of flawed COVID-19 equipment. The Chinese are selling these faulty materials worldwide.

Britain has become the latest country to cry foul about the quality of China’s coronavirus test kits and equipment after the ones they purchased were deemed too unreliable.

Early this week, John Bell, the coordinator of coronavirus testing for Public Health England said none of Great Britain’s 17 million antibody kits-including the ones bought from China-have performed well. “We see many false negatives and we also see false positives,” he wrote.“…This is not a good result for test suppliers or for us.”

The Prime Minister’s Office announced they’d cancel orders that had been placed and would push to get a refund on the useless kits. We wish them well with that.

Last week, The Netherlands joined Spain, Turkey, Georgia, and the Czech Republic in their concerns over masks and test kits. The claims of faulty test kits and other devices came as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe.

Spain had to return 50,000 quick-testing kits to China after discovering they weren’t working properly. The Netherlands also rejected China-made coronavirus testing kits and protective gear, calling them substandard and questioning the quality of supplies Beijing is selling — at marked-up prices — to the world.

So the communists, whose multiple lies about the virus help spread this pandemic across the globe, are now flooding nations they’ve infected with basically useless equipment.

As foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang candidly put it, “China creates the poison and sells the solution to it.” Except China, perhaps by design, is really solving little to nothing.