Five Potential Terrorists Arrested at the Border

According to Breitbart Texas, Border Patrol agents in a single border sector arrested five migrants later discovered to be on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) watch list.

One sector!

It’s a stark reminder of the national security threat and danger this administration poses to Americans.

The arrests took place on Friday in the Tucson Sector of the United States Border Patrol shortly after the end of Title 42. They were referred to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The illegal immigration problem is also an environmental disaster.

Between this and the landfill esque streets in many Democrat run cities it proves they don’t actually care about the environment, just the things they can take away from us by leveraging it. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 14, 2023

