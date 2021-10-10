Dave Chappelle takes on the mob! “F- Twitter, F- NBC News, ABC News…”

















Dave Chappelle is rebelling against “being canceled” amid an absurd controversy over alleged transphobic comments in his latest comedy special. It’s about time someone with power and a megaphone stood up against the mob.

“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” Chappelle said Thursday during an appearance at the Hollywood Bowl after getting a standing ovation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“F— Twitter. F— NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks,” the 48-year-old comic told the crowd during brief remarks. “I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life,” the Blaze reports.

He is accused of ridiculing trans people” in his Netflix special “The Closer,” which debuted earlier this week.

“Gender is a fact,” Chappelle says in the program while defending author J.K. Rowling against critics who have called her transphobic.

“Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact,” Chappelle said, using base terms to refer to a transgender person’s anatomy.

All of a sudden the Left cares. They don’t care when it’s against a person on the political right.

The LGBT dictators are demanding the cancellation of The Closer. The National Black Justice Coalition’s executive director David Johns demanded that Netflix yank the highly-rated comedy special. Glaad claims his name is synonymous with ridiculing trans people.

The Left eats its own as it completes the destruction of all comedy. I don’t care for his humor, but love him fighting the mob. The answer is to just turn it off if you don’t like it. Watch the clip:

I can’t believe Dave Chappelle is NOT trending atm. He dropped another special called The Closer… It’s unapologetic Dave per usual. Kevin Hart called his corny special Zero F**ks Given but Dave should’ve jacked his title frfr. pic.twitter.com/60o6jDvKlQ — Hoovers Product🔱 (@HooversProduct) October 5, 2021

