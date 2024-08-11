David French Is Voting for the Commies to Preserve Conservatism

David French claims he is voting for Harris to save conservatism from itself. He is going to vote for a communist because he wants Reaganism back. Reagan conservatism hasn’t existed since Reagan.

He claims he’s concerned about the pro-life issue, and he’s going to vote for a woman who wants abortions from the moment of birth and possibly after.

This is his reasoning:

I believe life begins at conception. If I lived in Florida, I would support the state’s heartbeat bill and vote against the referendum seeking to liberalize Florida’s abortion laws. I supported the Dobbs decision, and I support well-drafted abortion restrictions at the state and federal levels. I was a pro-life lawyer who worked for pro-life legal organizations. While I want prospective parents to be able to use I.V.F. to build their families, I do not believe that unused embryos should simply be discarded — thrown away as no longer useful.

But I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris in 2024, and — ironically enough — I’m doing it in part to try to save conservatism.

Here’s what I mean.

Since the day Donald Trump came down that escalator in 2015, the MAGA movement has been engaged in a long-running, slow-rolling ideological and characterological transformation of the Republican Party. At each step, it has pushed Republicans further and further away from Reaganite conservatism. It has divorced Republican voters from any major consideration of character in leadership, and all the while, it has labeled people who resisted the change as “traitors.”

Harris lies constantly, and so does Walz. They want to destroy our rights. That must be the character he admires.