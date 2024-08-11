Dems to Mandate A/C as a Right in Rentals, Overtaxing the Grid

Democrats want to destroy the electricity grid and, at the same time, mandate air conditioning. They know what they are doing. Democrats are deliberately overloading the system to crash it. That’s so they can put their Utopia in place. In the Soviet Union, “wrecking” was a crime. Now, it’s the Democrat Party platform. How clever.

They’re wrecking our borders, our financial system, our agencies, our energy sector, and our culture, and they are running for office on it while maintaining good poll numbers.

The climate is used to destroy us.

According to Reuters, our two largest population centers – New York City and Los Angeles County — as well as Austin, Texas, are proposing new indoor temperatures for renters.

New York is proposing a cap of 78 Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius), and Austin is considering 85 Fahrenheit (29 C), while L.A. County has yet to formalize its target. They want landlords to retrofit older buildings.

California, Texas, and Hot Springs, Arkansas, have tried in recent years, but landlord groups have succeeded in quashing the bill. The costs of doing it would mean higher rents for people who often cannot afford it.

The California Apartment Association landlord lobby does not support a cooling mandate “until we can find a way to make sure that we don’t knock out our electrical system and make the cost so exorbitant,” said Debra Carlton, the group’s executive vice president of state public affairs.

New York City wants rentals to keep temperatures at 78F unless the temperature hits 82F, which is typical in a New York summer.

This would require landlords to provide air conditioning for 750,000 more renters.

Between the EVs and the A/Cs, it is obvious they want to crash the system.