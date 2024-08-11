Remarkably, Taxpayers Just Awarded Boeing a $2.56B Contract

You know how Boeing stranded two astronauts on the International Space Station? People wonder if Boeing will survive. Well, wonder no more. They are surviving just fine thanks to the U.S. taxpayer. The government has awarded Boeing a $2.56 billion contract to build aircraft for the Air Force.

If wheels and doors don’t fly off, that will be a good first step.

Boeing said on Friday it had been awarded a $2.56 billion contract from the United States Air Force for two rapid prototype E-7A AEW&C Wedgetail aircraft.

The contract includes lifecycle development, training and support for the U.S. E-7A fleet, the company said in a statement.

Last month, the U.S. Air Force said it had reached a deal with Boeing for the supply of E-7 Wedgetail airborne warning and control aircraft. It downplayed concerns that the company’s internal crisis would harm its ability to supply planes to the Pentagon.

The E-7 Wedgetail is based on the 737 design. I guess that’s why they have the contract, or maybe it’s because of their DEI creds. They probably have a great ESG score despite a panel flying off a plane.

They are pushing DEI. How that helps them build better planes or spacecraft, we cannot say.

Here’s a paragraph from their “Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion” statement:

The Boeing 2024 Sustainability & Social Impact Report outlines progress we’ve made on environment, inclusion and community efforts, with safety and quality core to all we do. The People & Inclusion section includes employee demographic data, how we support our team’s well-being and professional development, and the progress we’ve made toward cultivating an open and respectful environment.

The 737 Max was responsible for two crashes that killed 346 people. However, Boeing has been making aircraft for defense and seems to have done excellent work. Hopefully, that will continue.