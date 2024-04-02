David French: Saying “Christ the King” Is Dangerous

By
M DOWLING
-
1
791

Trump is apparently evil because a supporter compared him to “Jesus” over the trials he’s facing. As if that isn’t enough, Trump is “selling bibles.” That’s David French’s evidence to prove Donald Trump is seeping into “Christianity itself.” He picks out one comment by one poster, which ends up as the crux of his article, “Trump Is No Savior.”

“What we saw on Easter Sunday,” French said, “was a remarkable display of venom and hatred. During Holy Week,” David French said, “Christians all over Twitter were posting ‘Christ is King’ specifically aimed at Jewish Americans, specifically aimed to assert religious dominance in a very gross and ugly way. It is very dangerous.”

French should be a novelist.

Donald Trump is defending Christianity, and fake conservative David French is trying to turn Jewish people against us. This is very divisive and untrue. It’s not “dangerous” religious dominance to believe the New Testament.

Christians respect Jewish people. STHU French.

French is a hater. Has he noticed that it is the pro-Hamas people who hate Jewish people? Did he notice that Biden and Hochul proclaiming Easter “International Transgender Day” is an insult aimed at Christians and divisive? Does he think Drag Queen story hour is a good idea? He likely does.What an incredible jerk.

Forget it! We’ll never quit, you jerks!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
3 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BidenyourMaster
Guest
BidenyourMaster
35 minutes ago

This clown is just another moron, sporting a girly man beard. He has nothing of worth to say about anything.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz