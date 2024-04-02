James Woods’ X Essay on the Green Movement

James Woods has such a way with memes. He knows how to bring the green movement to life. It’s so beautiful, can’t wait. I always wanted to go camping.

As James Woods said, “They literally want to monitor, control, and, if need be, punish your breathing, your eating, and your movement. If they get their way, and they’re on the verge, you will be nothing more than a domesticated farm animal.”

Watch the clip.

They literally want to monitor, control, and if need be, punish your breathing, your eating, and your movement. If they get their way, and they’re on the verge, you will be nothing more than a domesticated farm animal.#GlobalismIsDeath pic.twitter.com/xxDn351uwC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 1, 2024

The smart city!

This is the horror movie they are bringing to life in your city soon. #15MinuteCity pic.twitter.com/rQXNju2Dzl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 1, 2024

No one dealing with reality believes in their smart cities. Will they have no-bail laws? Will Tish James or Papa Joe the insane call me up every morning?

They want to control you. They are destroying your sovereignty, your freedom, your opportunity – WAKE UP!

Don’t let them take pride in your country from you. My landscapist told me today that he was taking English lessons so he could be a “better Americano.” He has more pride in America than half our country’s spoiled brats. And he came legally!

Iowa players holding hands during the American National Anthem. LSU players left the court before the anthem was performed. pic.twitter.com/GhCLHUXiBX — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 1, 2024

Related