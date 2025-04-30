Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Dugan

Judge Hannah Dugan, the Milwaukee judge who helped escort a criminal illegal alien out of her chambers to evade arrest, was temporarily suspended from her job by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Judge Dugan was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor. To uphold the public trust, the Court temporarily relieved her of her duties.

Judge Dugan was “prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin” until further order.

The Court didn’t mention whether she would be paid.

BREAKING: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has just temporarily suspended Judge Hannah Dugan’s judicial powers. Dugan was arrested by the FBI for obstructing a federal ICE arrest of an illegal who was in her courtroom facing charges of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/B0OGF3esQc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 29, 2025

The majority of the Court is sympathetic to her ideology, but they did the right thing.

Dugan’s arraignment is scheduled for May 15, but a trial date may not be set for several months.

Will a jury find a judge guilty? I doubt it, but at least she will be put on trial.

She will likely tell a jury she was acting within her official duties, and lawyers will obscure the truth, casting doubt on her guilt. However, she did break the law, and a jury might not look well upon that.

CNN doesn’t think it looks good for her:

MSNBC is admitting “it doesn’t look great for the judge.” Judge Hannah Dugan is now facing up to six years in prison for obstructing ICE. I hope AG Bondi makes a legal example out of her!pic.twitter.com/574gZe4Caf — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 26, 2025

