Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Dugan

M Dowling
Judge Hannah Dugan, the Milwaukee judge who helped escort a criminal illegal alien out of her chambers to evade arrest, was temporarily suspended from her job by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Judge Dugan was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor. To uphold the public trust, the Court temporarily relieved her of her duties.

Judge Dugan was “prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin” until further order.

The Court didn’t mention whether she would be paid.

The majority of the Court is sympathetic to her ideology, but they did the right thing.
Dugan’s arraignment is scheduled for May 15, but a trial date may not be set for several months.

Will a jury find a judge guilty? I doubt it, but at least she will be put on trial.

She will likely tell a jury she was acting within her official duties, and lawyers will obscure the truth, casting doubt on her guilt. However, she did break the law, and a jury might not look well upon that.

CNN doesn’t think it looks good for her:


