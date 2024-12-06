David Sacks, a Genius with a Huge Job

It doesn’t matter how many say it cannot be done or how many people have tried it before; it’s important to realize that whatever you’re doing, it’s your first attempt at it. ~ Wally Amos

David Sacks, a genius, will be the AI and Crypto Czar and head up Science and Technology. It’s an enormous job.

Sacks is reportedly based.

On the @joerogan podcast, @pmarca explained the dystopian path we were on with AI. But the timeline split, and we’re on a different path now. pic.twitter.com/uVxQW5WA4n

Vance thinks highly of him. He is anti-woke and is pro-peace.

NEW: Donald Trump nominates David Sacks to be White House AI and Crypto Czar.

Congrats!

During his episode with Joe Rogan, JD Vance opened up about his relationship with Sacks.

“One of my closest friends in the tech world is David Sacks.”

“We were both sort of critical of… pic.twitter.com/YguwEmbtZH

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2024