NBC Upset Trump Acts Like a President, Crowding out Joe

NBC News, speaking for Democrats, is upset that Donald Trump is acting like the president when he isn’t. Well, Joe isn’t either.

Their article is clown world material.

The author complains that President-Elect Trump is speaking as if he is president. He demanded the hostages be released, he threatened tariffs, he teased Prime Minister Trudeau, he’s talking with all the foreign leaders, blah, blah, blah.

Well, someone has to run the country. Barack Obama did the same, and he didn’t have his predecessor setting up wars, opening borders, and damaging the economy the way the administration is doing now.

NBC News

Foreign leaders have lined up to speak with him. He has rattled Mexico and Canada with threats of steep tariffs and warned there would be “hell to pay” for militants in Gaza unless they release the hostages by the time he’s sworn in.

That won’t happen for another 45 days, but Donald Trump, the president-in-waiting, isn’t shying away from acting like the president in reality.

Trump can’t sign a bill or issue an executive order yet, but he is crowding out Joe Biden as the sitting president winds down his term and steadily recedes from public view. In two foreign trips since the election, Biden has answered all of two reporters’ questions.

He’s crowding out Joe? Are they serious? Joe was in Angola giving away money and didn’t know what city he was in. He continues his non-stop vacations and has done nothing much for Hurricane victims in North Carolina.

“I don’t think it’s smart for him [Trump] to humiliate Trudeau like he has,” a Republican senator said, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk freely. “Canada is a good friend and is not a problem.”

It was a joke; in context, they were all roasting each other when Trump came up with the 51st state joke.

An anonymous Republican senator said:

The senator said: “Trump was elected to break some plates, but he doesn’t have a huge mandate. This is a 50-50 country. We’ve got midterm [elections] coming, and we’ve got one year to deliver, and it’s going to be hard to get prices down with these tariffs.”

He has a good-sized mandate. People who hated him voted for him because of his agenda. He tries to actually do what he says he is going to do. The tariffs are a weapon to get people in line.

Don’t crowd him out, man, ya know, man?

Joe Biden Is Headed To The Beach Today… pic.twitter.com/4CbYgGM5L7 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) July 8, 2022

