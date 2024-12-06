Sec. of Defense Hopeful Joni Ernst Advocates for Woke Transism

Senator Joni Ernst has publicly supported the inclusion of transgender individuals in the U.S. military, citing the need for “transgender talent.”

You can’t make this stuff up! She’s the opposite of the agenda.

Nothing against transgenders, but the ideology is intended to promote Wokeism in the military. Trump wants a strong fighting force. Transgender ideology does not meet the strict standards the military had pre-Biden and pre-Obama.

Ernst thinks they have talents that will make them valuable. Meanwhile, they are activists and cost a great deal because of the medical problems and drugs they bring with them.

Ernst thinks the living conditions can be arranged.

Ernst is advocating for men who want to use women’s facilities but never bothers to advocate for Christians who can’t have their Bibles or who are investigated as if they are domestic terrorists. The numbers are down in the military because of woke ideology that favors confused people over the usual patriotic people who filled the ranks.

Ernst wants to be the Secretary of Defense and is trashing Pete Hegseth. That sounds like a serious conflict of interest, which some would say is unethical.

Watch the interview with RINO Hoover:

I cannot believe this is real: Senator Joni Ernst demanding the US military enlist transgenders to serve because we need “transgender talent in the US Military” She should resign now before a humiliating primary in Iowa…pic.twitter.com/rmYuBF5Ug5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2024

The media is upset that MAGA doesn’t want the Uniparty candidate Joni who thinks she is superior to Pete Hegseth:

Ernst was elected as a Tea Party candidate who castrated hogs in he spare time. She went establishment before the end of her first term. Do better $Iowa. https://t.co/o33ZaJviCQ — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) December 5, 2024

