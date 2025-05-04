David Sacks on President Trump’s Greatest Successes in 100 Days

Vigilant Fox did a great job putting this piece together as David Sacks talks about the most significant accomplishments of Trump’s first 100 days.

First, Sacks noted that he would form a club where members would not be spied on, recorded, or undermined by people who didn’t share their values.

“We want a place to go where you don’t have to worry that the next person over at the bar is a fake news reporter or even a lobbyist or something like that, who we don’t know and we don’t trust.”

Watch:

Before getting into Trump’s policy wins, David Sacks opened up about a side project he’s been working on—a private, Trump-aligned social club in Washington, D.C. Not a typical D.C. clubhouse filled with lobbyists and press. This one is for the new Republican movement. A space… pic.twitter.com/UfhrjPG7zP — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 3, 2025

Sacks sees Trump’s biggest win in his first 100 days as the border. Trump has already done what critics claimed was impossible. “I think you have to give the administration an A-plus on this,” he said.

In his view, the crisis that dominated headlines for years is over. “They’ve completely stopped the border crisis.” Most people expected some progress. But Sacks admitted that even he didn’t think it would happen this fast. “I don’t think we would have predicted the border would be completely sealed.”

Watch:

That theme of trust carried right into what Sacks sees as Trump’s biggest win in his first 100 days: the border. For years, border security felt like a political football—debated endlessly but rarely addressed. Sacks said Trump has already done what critics claimed was… pic.twitter.com/EibmQUDCqk — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 3, 2025

Sacks pointed to a cultural shift and how quickly it happened. He described a dramatic reversal around woke ideology and DEI initiatives, which had dominated institutions just months ago.

“Area number two, I would say, would be the vibe shift in the culture around wokeism and DEI.” Corporate boardrooms, college campuses, and government agencies were all deep in it. But suddenly, the tide has turned. “You know, how quickly we forget about this, but wokeism has completely collapsed. I don’t know that anyone is endorsing in a full-throated way.”

Sacks credited Trump with ending DEI programs at the federal level and rolling back policies like “disparate impact” in affirmative action. “I think all of that now has fallen by the wayside. And I think that meritocracy and colorblindness are back.”

Watch:

Next, Sacks pointed to a cultural shift that’s happened just as quickly—maybe even faster. He described a dramatic reversal around woke ideology and DEI initiatives, which had dominated institutions just months ago. “Area number two, I would say would be the vibe shift in the… pic.twitter.com/JHigAEqSBe — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 3, 2025

Sacks described what he sees as the beginning of a major economic reset—what he called the “reprivatization of the economy.”

“Then I’d say the third area, which is still in flight, is the reprivatization of the economy.” The phrase came from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Sacks said it captures the scale of what Trump is trying to do. “I think that the Trump administration needs to re-privatize the economy, and I like that framing of it.”

“I’d say number one is DOGE, again ending this hog wallow government spending,” Sacks said. The Biden administration had pumped trillions into the economy, propping it up with artificial numbers and unsustainable government hiring.

“And we knew that that spending was unsustainable. We have to do something about it.”

Trump didn’t just talk about it. His administration has already started slashing federal jobs and reining in spending. “We’ve actually started to make real cuts in government, real cuts in the federal workforce. And look, we’d like to do more, but that is a huge shift in the conversation.”

Watch:

Then came the third major accomplishment: the economy. Sacks described what he sees as the beginning of a major economic reset—what he called the “reprivatization of the economy.” “Then I’d say the third area, which is still in flight, is the reprivatization of the economy.”… pic.twitter.com/moLrRFK2v5 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 3, 2025

Chamath shared a moment from a private dinner with Trump that reminded him exactly why he voted for him.

Trump had talked about his uncle, who once warned him about the dangers of nuclear weapons. It stuck with him and Chamath.

Trump explained his stance on the war in Ukraine with a simple but powerful statement: “This is why I’m so fundamentally against this thing.” Chamath said it hit him hard.

“It is so easy to forget that there’s only one existential risk—where all these issues become fringe issues,” he said. In that moment, everything else—trade, immigration, economic policy—felt secondary. Trump was focused on avoiding nuclear war.

Watch:

Just when the conversation around Trump’s wins eemed to be winding down, Chamath jumped in with something unexpected—and deeply personal. He shared a moment from a private dinner with Trump that, as he put it, reminded him exactly why he voted for him. Trump had talked about… pic.twitter.com/m9ieagh7fo — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email