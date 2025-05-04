The Islamic Prayer Can Be Amplified in NYC Five Times a Day – No Restrictions

New York City will soon sound like Islamabad. Eric Adams will let them amplify the “Call to Prayer” five times a day without restrictions. They start at 5 in the morning. Maybe they should re-charge Adams for his crimes. He doesn’t know which end is up anymore.

New York City is lost. That is how radicals do it: city by city. They are also some of the pro-Hamas people camping out in Universities.

New York Mayor Eric Adams removes restrictions around amplifying ‘Call To Prayer’. Get ready NYC – The sound of Islamic Prayer is about to bellow out across The City non-stop. pic.twitter.com/F8RWLQFw2d — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 3, 2025

You can now hear the Muslim call to prayer blasted through parts of New York 5 times a day A resident films from blocks away to show you how loud it is He even films the massive speakers on the top of the building they installed. Its absolutely insane this is allowed in America pic.twitter.com/ZnF0j416CG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 18, 2025

"Call to Prayer" not in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Egypt, but in Brooklyn, NY… When the Liberals who voted for 'Multiculturalism' are awakened at 5am out of their sleep to the eardrum-shattering Islamic "Call to Prayer" in THEIR neighborhood, it doesn't go well#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/9LHZ5GQ5JI — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) September 4, 2018

Meanwhile in NewYork’s Times Square …. Mayor Eric Adam has given his permission to use public place like Times Square for Namaj , everyday from March 22nd to April 20th. ,after sundown. Entire Times Square is jam packed with Muslims who are coming in overwhelming crowds… pic.twitter.com/96cXXfPsrr — Mini Razdan (@mini_razdan10) March 27, 2023

In New York City's Times Square the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, is recited by a muezzin. It's a show of strength when there are plenty of mosques in the city. pic.twitter.com/UHRiP8Vwzw — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 30, 2025

