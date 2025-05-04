The Islamic Prayer Can Be Amplified in NYC Five Times a Day – No Restrictions

By
M Dowling
-
1
10

New York City will soon sound like Islamabad. Eric Adams will let them amplify the “Call to Prayer” five times a day without restrictions. They start at 5 in the morning. Maybe they should re-charge Adams for his crimes. He doesn’t know which end is up anymore.

New York City is lost. That is how radicals do it: city by city. They are also some of the pro-Hamas people camping out in Universities.


