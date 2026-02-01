David Sacks on Why Democrats Can’t Allow Mass Deportations

The blue states are failing because far-left Democrat policies are failing. They have too much crime, heavy regulations, high taxes, and wild spending on all the wrong things. They like to redistribute wealth, robbing from the productive to fund those who are not. We now have people in blue states moving to red states to escape. As a result, they will lose so many seats that they won’t have the electoral votes to win a presidential election. That’s why they need illegal aliens. They are desperate.

In 2030, if the count is accurate, Republicans will have a lock on Congress.

David Sacks Makes Note of It in the Clip

“The Democrats want to thwart mass deportations because illegal immigrants are a vital part of their power base.”

“And you can see this in the 2030 apportionment forecast, which just came out.”

“Illegal aliens count towards the census, which occurs every decade, and the census determines the apportionment of congressional seats and electoral votes.”

“And what you see in these maps is that citizens of blue states have been migrating to red states because those blue states are failing.”

“As a result of that, blue states are expected to lose nine House seats and electoral votes because of the changing population numbers.”

“Illegal aliens in blue states have been propping up those numbers, and so, for example, in the last election, President Trump would’ve won an additional nine electoral votes if we had an accurate accounting.”

Most people know this by now. The Democrats must keep all these foreigners in the country to vote for them. They plan to give them amnesty and a quick path to citizenship as soon as they are back in power.

Democrats allowed these criminal aliens in for votes, and they have their useful idiots on the streets fighting for it. Two people who fell for it already lost their lives, and our law enforcement is paying too high a price.