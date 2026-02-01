Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Calls on 55 Gangs to Gang Up on ICE

Rogelio Martinez, a candidate for mayor of Long Beach, California, has issued a direct appeal to the city’s criminal organizations to join a “war” against federal immigration authorities.

Martinez called on leaders from all 55 gangs in Long Beach—specifically naming Latino, Cambodian, Filipino, Black, and Pacific Islander groups—to meet him at City Hall this coming Monday.

“My name is Rogelio Martinez. I am calling all 55 gangs in my beautiful city. I expect a gang leader from every gang—all 55 gangs, and I’m not going to name them by name. I’m calling the Latino gangs. I’m calling the Cambodian gangs. I’m calling the Filipino gangs. I’m calling the Black gangs. I’m calling the Pacific Islander gangs. I’m calling all gang leaders to meet me right here, Long Beach City Hall, this coming Monday. Why Monday? Specifically, I need you to be here to meet me in person to take back this city.”

Mr. Martinez is a criminal himself if he is calling for gangs to gang up on ICE. He wants to make California into a gangland like Mexico. It will be if we don’t stop people like Rogelio.

It’s scary that he thinks it’s okay to say this: