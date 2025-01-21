Biden’s Last Act of Digitization & Elite Meet to Plan the World

Among yesterday’s Executive Orders, Donald Trump canceled 78 of Biden’s executive actions. One order removed the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO is the CCP-controlled health organization that hid information they had on COVID at China’s behest. They also launched coercive, restrictive mandates mimicking China’s, which Joe Biden dictatorially and arbitrarily enforced in the United States. They also take a lot of money from us.

Biden’s Last Act of Digitization

The Biden-Harris administration used its last days in office to issue a flurry of executive orders, including one promoting digital ID and mobile driver’s licenses.

They risk centralizing personal data, providing a serious risk of broader and more sophisticated mass state surveillance. There is also the risk of less security once it’s mobile.

The future reliance on digitization advances the goals of the UN and the other globalist organizations, including the World Economic Forum.

THE WEF

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Davos conference kicked off Sunday, and Donald Trump is on the agenda. Donald Trump’s America First agenda is in direct conflict with the New World Order of feudalism financially and politically.

The annual meeting of the grotesque organization began on January 20 and will end on January 24.

Top media editors are discussing the changes under Trump.

Their goals are rebuilding trust, reimagining growth, investing in people, and safeguarding the planet and industries in the intelligent age (controlled by digitalization).

That boils down to the fact that they want to robotize the people they would rule us peasants. The Elite intend to continue the extreme climate agenda that is killing agriculture and freedom in general. It will be helped along with the advent of digital IDs and vaccine passports.

WHO Director-General Tedros would be the puppet leader.

The Elite go to these events, not the peasants. They are planning the world, the New World Order, one that is perfect for them.

Imagine citing the Swiss Alps having more snow than the Middle East as proof of climate change. ‍♂️ — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 21, 2025

WEF “agenda contributor” Ngaire Woods: “You can have the most trusted scientists in the world saying this vaccine is safe. And then you have one fearmonger saying ‘my neighbour took it and turned into a monkey’ or something. And that will stick… and it will cause hesitancy.” pic.twitter.com/RtIOgANxdX — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 21, 2025

The gain of function experiments likely cause much of the spread of diseases. They won’t mention that.

WHO Deputy Director-General: Climate change is causing “many, many diseases”, including Mpox, Marburg and Ebola, to accelerate in terms of their emergence.” “It’s been driven by climate change, driven by droughts and floods.” “Pathogens are very simple things. They exploit… pic.twitter.com/z0oNWpC5td — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 21, 2025

