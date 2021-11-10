Day 6 of Rittenhouse Trial: Prosecution Proves Defendant’s Case

















The State’s autopsy expert supported the self-defense narrative and so did other witnesses in another day at the SNL trial of the century. It was the end of the prosecution’s case and it should be the end of the trial.

The Soot pattern on the right hand of Rosenbaum suggested that it had been on the muzzle of the rifle when the hand was shot.

ADA Thomas Binger is still trying his level best to put Kyle Rittenhouse in prison for life after shooting three men, two fatally, in what appears to be a slam-dunk self-defense case. It happened on the night of August 25, 2020, in Kenosha WI, when the city was suffering a tsunami of rioting, looting, and arson by criminals and Antifa types following the lawful shooting of a knife-wielding Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officers.

Every day, the prosecutor proves the defendant acted in self-defense.

A minor, meaningless criminal complaint was dropped. The illegal gun possession charge remains. that’s not good.

FBI Special Agent Brandon Cramin’s testimony was dropped for some reason.

The State’s two final witnesses were James Armstrong, an imaging expert witness, and Dr. Doug Kelley, the medical examiner in the autopsies of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Armstrong didn’t help the prosecution, and Dr. Kerrey absolutely helped the defense.

Armstrong was supposed to back up Det. Antaramian claiming Kyle had his gun pointing at the first victim, Rosenbaum, before he shot him. That was a bust. Armstrong had nothing.

The last witness of the day Dr. Doug Kelley, the medical examiner who performed the autopsies of both Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, again proved the defense’s case.

ADA Kraus kept trying to get Dr. Kelley to come up with interpretations of the autopsy findings to support the State’s theory, but Dr. Kelley was having none of it.

The ADA wanted him to testify that Rosenbaum and Huber were further from Rittenhouse when shot than the video evidence suggested.

The analysis of soot and gunpowder stippling around the bullet entrance wounds was key to this testimony.

In short, soot marks are generally found only when the muzzle was within a few inches of the wound, and gunpowder stippling only when the muzzle is within four feet or less of the wound.

At one point, Kraus said wouldn’t all the smoke mean the stippling on Rosenbaum traveled a much farther distance that is usually the case. Therefore, Rosenbaum could have been further away than Kyle said.

Kerrey replied that soot and gunpowder flecks have the kinetic energy needed to travel and mark a target—smoke does not.

HAHAHAHA

The testimony continued just like that.

As for the lunging that was so much a part of the first reporter’s testimony, Dr. Kerrey used the term “Superman” to describe the lunging, hands forward body position of Rosenbaum that would explain his wound patterns.

The state kept subjecting him to the same questions, trying to get him to change his testimony.

Dr. Kerrey’s testimony supported Kyle’s account of self-defense.

Another witness, Nicholas Smith testified that the Car Source owners requested, accepted and paid for the help of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Witness JoAnn Fiedler backed up Smith and testified to Rosenbaum’s bad behavior.

Nathan DeBruin, an amateur photographer, who photographed Kyle cleaning graffiti, was another key prosecution witness. He was the defense’s best prosecution witness.

DeBruin was nervous but a very stable and credible witness who made bully Kraus very angry. He believed the prosecutors wanted him to falsify his testimony and after meeting with them, he lawyered up.

He tried to get DeBruin to say he didn’t want Kyle convicted but he denied that. So Kraus turned around and asked then why did you interview with a blog highly critical of me and ADA Binger. DeBruin’s answer was, “Well, they asked me.”

Kraus demanded to know why DeBruin didn’t mention important details in his police statement. DeBruin looked him straight in the eye and said, hey, I’m not a police detective or prosecutor, I don’t know what you think is important.

The prosecutor asked if he was nervous when he met with the prosecutorial team and the witness said he was. Then the prosecutor asked him if he knew anything beyond what he had said but stated they did not ask him to change his statement.

The witness said, “Yes, you did.”

Again HAHAHAHA

Watch:

The full testimony:

