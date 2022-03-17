Daylight Savings Passes the Senate Unanimously

The Sunshine Protection Act was introduced by Marco Rubio (R-FL) and passed unanimously in the Senate.

The idea for daylight savings (DST) came from Benjamin Franklin as a way to save energy. It eventually became widespread and finally a federal law in the US in 1966.

Some states opted out of observing DST.

Arizona, American Samoa, Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands do not lose an hour during their days – except for protected lands of the Navajo Native American tribe in Arizona, who do observe the time change.

The time change has been the subject of debate for decades. Marco Rubio submitted a bill to make DST permanent since the reason for the switch is no longer an issue.

It would result in longer days and a decrease in seasonal depression.

“I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it’s one of those issues where there’s a lot of agreement,” Senator Marco Rubio, one of the bill’s sponsors, said. “If we can get this passed, we don’t have to do this stupidity anymore.

“Pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come.”

It passed the Senate and everyone was on board – it was unanimous. Now it goes to the House. It’s not known if Speaker Pelosi supports it or if Biden will sign it.

So, what do you think? Do you like the idea?

Watch:

Today we passed out of the Senate my bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent Now it’s up to the House to help us #LockTheClock pic.twitter.com/NneP6loZ5Q — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 15, 2022

