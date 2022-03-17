SCOTUS Rejects Appeal So Pelosi Puts Up Her Radical Abortion Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that the U.S. House of Representatives will vote later this month on an abortion bill.

Pelosi is acting in response to the US Supreme Court rejecting with a 5-4 vote an emergency appeal to block the Texas Heartbeat law. Chief Justice Roberts voted with the Left. He appears to now be a mostly reliable vote for the Left.

“Upon our return, the House will bring up Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine into law reproductive health care for all women across America,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“The Supreme Court’s cowardly, dark-of-night decision to uphold a flagrantly unconstitutional assault on women’s rights and health is staggering,” Pelosi added.

CHU’S BILL IS EXTREME

“The Women’s Health Protection Act would guarantee a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion, along with providers being able to perform abortions. It would codify into law protections provided under the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion across the country in 1973. Chu’s bill would do this by establishing a statutory right to perform or receive the procedure, free from restrictions that single out abortion care,” USA Today reported.

The bill might pass in the House, but it will probably fail in the Senate.

The bill would need at least 60 votes to overcome the Senate filibuster, which would require the support of at least 10 Republicans.

The Texas law could set a major precedent for other states.

The only reason they rejected the appeal is due to procedural questions. They have never voted on the constitutionality of it.

Chu’s bill failed to pass last year. It’s very radical. It defines killing an unborn baby as women’s health care regardless of whether it negatively or positively affects the woman’s health. Democrats also try to make it sound racist if you don’t pass it. In fact, more black and Hispanic babies are killed than whites. It is estimated that instead of being 15% of the population, blacks would be 30% of the population were it not for the deaths of the unborn.

The bill calls for no restrictions whatsoever on the killing of the unborn and allows those born by mistake to be left to die.

It overturns every state and local abortion limitation on the killing of the unborn. Any law that “impedes access to abortion” would be instantly revoked.

Every law that was won over the decades since Roe v. Wade would be overturned. Thus, dismemberment abortions will be allowed.

The US kills about 1,000,000 unborn babies each year.

These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme (Canada, North Korea, China, and three others have evil laws like ours).

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

THE RULING

The ruling is 5-4. Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh & Barrett vote not to block the law. Chief Justice Roberts joins the three liberals (Breyer, Sotomayor & Kagan) in dissent. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 2, 2021

Related