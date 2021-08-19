DC bomb threat suspect surrendered

















Several governmental buildings in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Thursday morning due to what Capitol Police call “an active bomb threat investigation” after a man drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk.

He claimed he had a bomb.

Law enforcement negotiators worked on getting him to surrender. NBC News reports that the DC bomb threat suspect got out of his vehicle and surrendered to law enforcement.

They can’t say what the motive is yet.

The man told police he had a bomb, “while a live stream appeared to show the man making an anti-government rant and telling Joe Biden ‘The South is coming for you’,” The Daily Mail reported.

He allegedly wanted Biden to bomb Afghanistan to get the Americans out.

The man was seen with a large barrel, with what appears to be a button on top of it.

Describing the device to the camera, the man says: ‘I know you’re watching me. These wires on the side out this side right here, these run down to these wires. This is Tannerite. I’m sure they know what it is. Just come and talk to me Joe.’

Related















