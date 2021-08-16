Texas Supreme Court upholds Gov Abbott’s mask prohibitions

















The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday ruled in favor of upholding Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting mask mandates, a win for the governor after local entities across the state attempted to defy him.

It’s a win for freedom — at least for now.

The Supreme Court action blocked temporary restraining orders that came from district court judges. The orders, upheld Friday by intermediate appellate courts, made it possible for local authorities to temporarily override the state mask requirement ban, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

The series of Friday rulings temporarily allowed Texas’s four most populous counties — Harris, Dallas, Bexar, and Travis — to enforce mask mandates.

The Texas Supreme Court ruling has now blocked them.

However, hearings are coming up.

Abbott responding to the victory by tweeting, “BREAKING: The Texas Supreme Court imposes a temporary halt to lower court decisions that overruled the State ban on mask mandates. The ban doesn’t prohibit using masks. Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools.”

BREAKING: The Texas Supreme Court imposes a temporary halt to lower court decisions that overruled the State ban on mask mandates. The ban doesn't prohibit using masks. Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools.https://t.co/QeVipZMPWH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 15, 2021

Related















