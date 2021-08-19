Biden made a deal with Taliban to not go get Americans & leave by 9/11!

















Biden told ABC News’ George Stephonopoulous that U.S. officials estimate there are between 10,000 to 15,000 Americans in Afghanistan and added that the “estimate we’re giving” is 50,000 to 65,000 Afghan allies, including family members.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he doesn’t know how many Americans are still inside Afghanistan.

Obviously, they don’t know. They had time to get the names and the locations of the Americans but did nothing.

“Americans should understand that we’re gonna try to get it done before Aug. 31st,” Biden said in the interview.

The president said the U.S. military will attempt to evacuate all Americans out of the South Asian country by that date.

Earlier this week, a spokesman for the Taliban warned in a Sky News interview that U.S. forces need to withdraw from the country by Sept. 11, which is the date of the terrorist attacks that toppled the Twin Towers 20 years ago.

WTH? They are giving a date of 9/11???

We made some kind of deal with them and it’s infuriated the Brits who have had screaming matches with the PC commander of the 82nd Airborne, an outstanding group of fighting men. They are NOT being allowed to do their job because of a deal with terrorists. They can’t go get Americans who have no way to the airport and will soon be dead or captives. Some of the Americans are contractors.

The French are also going to get their people and foreigners. But we are not.

That is part of the deal we made with the devil rather than let our men go get them from safe houses.

And, like earlier flights, we see fighting-age men getting on the planes out of Kabul, not very many women and children.

I am at the periphery of the airport, but unfortunately, I am losing hope, you cannot see many women get in. Lots of gunshots from the security forces today. There are lots of armored vehicles escorted by the Taliban that took people inside.

I need my name to be listed!#Kabul https://t.co/IDRC4YXA03 — Aisha Ahmad (@AishaTaIks) August 18, 2021

Outside the gates:

Footage from earlier today, August 19th 2021, show British Soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade including those from 2 Para & the Royal Artillery at Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan. Vehicles & razor wire used as a barricade can be seen & the Taliban are directly on the other side. pic.twitter.com/6pbVvhXnVF — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 19, 2021

Related















