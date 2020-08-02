DC Mayor Browser says Dems returning from Rep Lewis’ funeral exempt from quarantine

It’s not about the virus. Quarantine is about much more than the virus.

Far left D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser exempted Democrat lawmakers returning from John Lewis’s funeral from the city’s very strict 14-day quarantine order.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and many other Democrats attended John Lewis’s funeral in Georgia this week.

People were packed into the funeral services and there was no social distancing but they must have the John Lewis antibodies.

Mayor Bowser’s recent quarantine order forces people to self-quarantine after non-essential travel. But not for Democrat lawmakers who attended John Lewis’ funeral.

Georgia is currently considered high risk.

The Daily Wire reports:

Regarding why attendees at Lewis’ funeral escaped the strictures of self-quarantine, Bowser Press Secretary Susana Castillo characterized the ceremony as an essential government activity, telling Just the News on Friday, “Government activity is essential, and the Capitol of the United States is exempt from the Mayor’s Order.”

The mayor’s office still deems the funerals of regular people non-essential activity, however. When asked by reporters whether attendees of non-government funerals in high-risk areas are still required to self-quarantine under the mayor’s order, Castillo responded simply, “Yes.”

The crowded church at Lewis’ funeral doesn’t mean you can go to church either — you peon. If you like what is going on—vote for Democrats.