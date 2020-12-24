Wayne County’s election was certified only after canvassers were threatened

The election in the largest county in Michigan was won by Biden after two canvassers were threatened and doxed. One canvasser was sent the nude mutilated body of a dead woman and the other had to go into hiding.

Two canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan, received death threats for refusing to certify the election. They only relented after hours of sustained threats and abuse and a promise to investigate the election. After the officials reneged on the promise to investigate, the two canvassers tried to rescind their certification, which led to more threats and abuse.

KATELYN PALMER

Katelyn Palmer refused to certify the election in Wayne County and ended up receiving death threats from a 23-year-old woman named Katelyn Jones.

Jones sent pictures of a mutilated body and threatened Palmer’s family on Instagram. The attacker also doxed her.

Katelyn Jones, 23, is accused of calling Wayne County chairwoman Monica Palmer a “racist b****” and a “terrorist” after she refused to confirm the 878,000 votes from Michigan’s largest county.

“Damn it was not hard finding all of your information disgusting racist b***h,” one text read, according to a criminal complaint and an FBI affidavit. “I don’t tolerate people like you, in fact I consider you to be a terrorist and do you know what happens to terrorist.”

“Racist terrorist b***h,” another post read.

In a separate post, that included a photo of Palmer and her family, the user shared: “Your daughter is beautiful. I’d (sic) be a shame if something happened to her. Hmmm I’d (sic) be a shame if something happened to your daughter at school.”

FBI Special Agent Emily Muchiando said in the affidavit: “The messages were immediately followed by two graphic photographs of a bloody, deceased, nude, mutilated woman, lying on the ground.”

The threatening violence through interstate commerce charges against Jones stem from an FBI investigation probing the fallout from Trump’s defeat in the election and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, the Detroit News reports.

She admitted to making the threats.

THE OTHER CANVASSER HAD TO GO INTO HIDING

William Hartmann was forced into hiding after the threats grew too intense.

Law enforcement advised him not to return home and instead escorted him, with just the clothes on his back, to a friend’s house for safety.

“I was scared,” Hartmann told The Epoch Times. “[The police] actually had people stationed outside in different locations, watching, in case anything happened. They were there for three or four days.”

Hartmann said he didn’t venture outside for a week.

“I was afraid that somebody might recognize me when I was out and want to beat me up,” he said.

Palmer and Hartmann said they voted to certify the results after “hours of sustained pressure” and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated. They said President Donald Trump reached out to them in support immediately after the November meeting.

Even a fellow canvasser was abusive:

🚨You want to know what happened with the Wayne County certification reversal? 🚨 It’s right here. They were being threatened and doxxed. Save this as evidence! pic.twitter.com/pBIe1pSJd0 — A Girl in Pitt (@agirlinpitt) November 18, 2020