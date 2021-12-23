DC Radio Station Paid Millions to Air CCP Propaganda

















The Chinese communists pay a DC radio station to regularly spew their propaganda. Just the News reported that the group’s radio station – WCRW – airs content from China Global Television Network, including a series of talk shows that portray China positively.

As if that isn’t enough, the CCP’s Communication Planning Bureau – a branch of the party’s Propaganda Department – get to review and ‘verify’ the information shared on broadcasts.

The company also has to provide the CCP with reports on programming metrics and audience feedback.

The Potomac Media Group, headquartered in Virginia was paid $4.4 million over the last several years to broadcast Chinese messaging, according to foreign agent disclosure filings.

They’ve been doing it for three decades.

The Washington Free Beacon was the first to spot the filings.

