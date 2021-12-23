New Study: 80% of People Who Contract Omicron Unlikely to Be Hospitalized

















DC is demanding vaccine passports and Broadway is shut down. Schools are talking about going to online learning and politicians are talking about mail-in ballots. Dr. Fauci is telling people to ban their unvaxxed friends and relatives from their Christmas celebrations.

All this is over what amounts to a cold – the new highly contagious but not-lethal COVID variant.

Omicron is mild and could be the result of herd immunity. In one study in Washington state, scientists found that natural immunity from COVID could last a lifetime.

Scientists also think Omicron might spell the end of the pandemic. People aren’t dying from Omicron.

The latest study published Wednesday shows that those who contract the disease are 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they catch the omicron variant. While Dr. Fauci and his ilk ignore natural immunity, people are becoming immune after catching COVID.

South Africans contracting Covid-19 in the current fourth wave of infections are 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they catch the omicron variant, compared with other strains, according to a study released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Once admitted to the hospital, the risk of severe disease doesn’t differ from other variants, the authors led by scientists Nicole Walter and Cheryl Cohen said.

Compared to delta infections in South Africa between April and November, omicron infections are associated with a 70% lower risk of severe disease, they said. The omicron data was collected for the two months through November.

Since being identified by South African scientists on Nov. 25, the omicron variant has fueled record case numbers across the country. Africa’s most developed economy has fully inoculated about 44% of its adult population over a seven-month period.

The hysteria is uncalled for but there is an underlying agenda.

