DC Rumor: Mitch McConnell Might Never Return to the Senate

According to the NY Times, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell had been under observation since suffering a concussion during a fall on Wednesday. He also has a “minor rib fracture,” his office said. He’s off to rehab and rumor has it that he might never return.

A spokesman, David Popp, said that the lawmaker’s “concussion recovery is proceeding well” and that Mr. McConnell, 81, had been discharged from George Washington University Hospital, where he was taken after the accident at the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“At the advice of his physician,” Mr. Popp added in a statement, “the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”

D.C.. resident and radio host Chris Plante said on his radio show this morning that Mitch is in rehab and might never return to the Senate. That would be great news, but then, who replaces him?

We wish him good health and happiness, but not as a Senate leader.

Related