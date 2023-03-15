Sentenced: FDA Grants Another Booster for Babies to Age 4

The FDA just granted emergency use authorization for the bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster for BABIES, six months to four years of age. According to Dr. Panda and verified by the Sentinel, this is based on ‘data’ from a trial of 60 children.

This is under emergency authorization. The emergency must be Pfizer revenue since we can’t think of another. Children are not at risk.

As scientist Dr. Wilkinson says: No prospective study for the bivalent. No evidence that any healthy child in this group is in any jeopardy from this virus, nor any proof that immune priming will not cause these very young children issues in the future. The FDA has left small children on Big Pharma’s doorstep.

Breaking: This may be a new low, even for FDA. It just authorized new bivalent C19-V for babies/toddlers and only trial of this vaccine for those ages had “24 participants 6 months through 23 months” and “36 participants 2 years through 4 years of age.” https://t.co/FwbAd136rv — Aaron Siri (@AaronSiriSG) March 15, 2023

Before this, the FDA authorized three doses of the original monovalent Pfizer vaccine for the age group six months to four years.

The FDA has authorized a fourth booster dose of the ‘new’ bivalent Pfizer ‘vaccine.’ Babies and children under four years can have FOUR jabs. Also, the baby received one in the womb if the mother was vaccinated or even during breastfeeding.

Additionally, as Dr. Panda notes, the bivalent booster targets BA.4 and BA.5. They aren’t in circulation. At this time, XBB1.5 is number one in circulation in North America.

We don’t know the long-term effects of these vaccines so let’s give them to babies and children to age four who don’t need them???

Dr. Muriel Blaive, who escaped communism, says, “They don’t need these boosters, let alone four of them.”

“In the age of universal education and global information you can still manipulate a country with ease. Critical mind and access to competing information don’t seem to change a thing.

“People clearly tend to believe what they see in MSM, especially if they can be successfully frightened about whatever issue. I have to retrospectively revise my study of communist society, I think we really underestimated the effectiveness of manipulation.

“Democracy is a lot more fragile than I ever thought. And mass education about critical mind clearly hasn’t worked in the long term. Here we are, a century later, and nada, people panic at the first opportunity and believe anything. The power of fear is unmatchable by anything.”

When we give unproven vaccines to babies to age 4 under emergency authorization without an emergency, we’ve jumped the shark. We are Fonzie.

Dr. Malone is telling people to take Vitamin D. Check with your doctor.

“There are virtually no deaths from this disease in people who have vitamin D levels in their blood above 50 ng/mL [nanograms per milliliter],” @RWMaloneMD told me in May of ’22. “There’s actually many studies out now, including double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trials.” pic.twitter.com/wcYavYdZp8 — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) March 14, 2023

