Vaccine Bombshell Dropped on Germans From Minister of Health

The Minister admits Severe COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Injuries Have Always Exceeded What Canada Deemed to be Program-Ending.

Karl Lauterbach is Germany’s Federal Minister of Health. On March 13th, he dropped a bombshell on Germans in an interview. It has been posted on Youtube with English subtitles.

This bombshell summary below comes via Dr. Byram Biddle. Dr. Robert Malone wrote about Dr. Byram Bridle.

He is the Ph.D. virologist/vaccinologist who first discovered and then revealed the Pfizer “common technical document” from Japan. It alerted many to the huge deficiencies and red flags in the Bio-N-Tech/Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 non-clinical data package. Byram has also endured massive censorship and academic harassment. This recent essay from him is essential reading, in Dr. Malone’s opinion, and is another indication of how the tide is changing in Europe.

The video is here (start: 3:54; end:15:17 [interview with the minister of health starts at 8:07).

HERE ARE THE BOMBSHELLS VIA DR. BYRAM BIDDLE

COVID-19 ‘vaccine’-induced injuries are unique and often not amenable to traditional medical interventions!

Research is required to figure out how to treat the unique injuries caused by the experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ that are still in their initial phase 3 clinical experiments to assess their safety despite there no longer being any placebo-treated controls to facilitate the detection of safety signals!

Government agencies need to get faster at recognizing injuries caused by COVID-19 ‘vaccines’; hard to do when all they can do is robotically and incessantly state they are “safe”.

Government compensation programs are a mess, hence why Lauterbach felt compelled to say, “so I can see why the people here are making complaints”.

“And we are slowly [yes, way too slowly!] gaining a clearer understanding of the situation”; meaning, ‘we are starting to recognize that way more people are ‘vax’-injured than what we have ever publicly admitted’!



Here is a huge bombshell that the Minister of Health dropped…

In 2021 he claimed in a Tweet that COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ had no side-effects. Remarkably, his current admission is, “That was an exaggeration that I once made in an ill-considered Tweet. It did not represent my true position.“! It is egregious that a federal Minister of Health is admitting this AFTER coercing most people to get the shots and claiming everyone gave fully informed consent. After a desperate attempt to backpedal, all while looking incredibly uncomfortable, Lauterbach was called out by the interviewer for repeatedly promoting his message that the shots were “more or less free of side-effects”.

The interviewer to Lauterbach:

“So, you’ve always given the impression that side-effects aren’t really a thing.“

And here is the biggest bombshell of them all…

With respect to severe COVID-19 ‘vaccine’-induced injuries, Lauterbach stated:

“I’ve always been aware of the numbers. They have remained relatively stable. …1:10,000: some may say that’s a lot, and some may say it’s not that much.“

…and COVID-19 shots were mandated when some people said there were “a lot” of severe adverse events !?!

This confirmed what Lauterbach said earlier in the interview:

“According to the latest research data, severe vaccine injuries are very rare. The incidence is less than 1:10,000 vaccinations.“

And then he stated it a third time…

“But yes, 1:10:000, that’s the incidence of severe adverse effects.“

This statistic needs to be put into a proper perspective…

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ program was suspended in Canada due to its risk of causing severe adverse events (the main one was blood clotting) in 1:55,000 inoculated adults, including the frail elderly!

READ THE ARTICLE HERE.

EVEN THE EU GETS IT

Pfizer insists that the EU must pay for vaccines that will never be manufactured. The @pfizer vaccines are unsafe and ineffective. Europeans have no interest in taking them. It’s time for EU countries to challenge the indemnity clause and sue Pfizer out of existence. #Damages pic.twitter.com/dYF4lyRFKo — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 14, 2023

Related