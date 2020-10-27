De Blasio & Cuomo continue to hunt down Jews In New York

When did it become acceptable to target Jews in America? Are we going to repeat the past? New York City Mayor de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo act like anti-Semites hounding and hunting down any Jews who dare to gather or forget a mask, and even when they don’t.

Now they are giving summonses to empty Yeshivas because they are on a list.

A list sounds very ominous and reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

OUTRAGE: @nycgov targets EMPTY #Yeshivas. Inspector: Obviously there’s NOBODY here… School: So why are you writing a summons? Inspector: Because we have A LIST… pic.twitter.com/ADh4IfDPBh — Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 (@ykahan) October 26, 2020

Contrary to popular belief this is not colorized archival footage from Poland 1939.

This is New York 2020.

pic.twitter.com/ifhIYfVYrn — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) October 26, 2020

THE BULLY STEPS IN

Governor Cuomo is an abrasive bully with unfettered power given to him by the legislators and the media. He wields this power unchecked and irresponsibly.

If you read the MSM reports last week, you heard that about 10,000 people were expected to attend” the wedding of the Grand Rebbe’s grandson.

The New York Times, The Hill, New York’s NBC 4, ABC News, the Daily Beast, the Miami Herald, Britain’s Daily Mail, Australia’s Business Insider, and other countless other outlets reported it, and not one checked to find out if it is true.

In fact, only “a small circle of close family members” were expected to attend the ceremony and celebratory meal. Warnings about masks and social distancing were sent to guests in Yiddish.

Cuomo didn’t even bother to check or even call the Rabbi. Instead, he issued an order to stop the non-existent 10,000-person wedding that our nasty media grabbed on to and relished in broadcasting. There were never going to be 10,000 or even 1,000, nothing like that.

Reporters descended on Williamsburg on Monday; something locals did not appreciate. Further, harassment and anti-Semitic graffiti continue apace for New York’s Orthodox Jews, as the false and dangerous narrative that Orthodox Jews deserve unique blame for COVID-19’s spread, National Review reported.

Thank Democrats Cuomo and De Blasio, and especially thank their incompetent media.

CONTINUED ASSAULTS

The constant assaults on Jews in New York City, which have gone on for years under de Blasio’s reign, don’t get the same attention targeting Jews ‘gathering’ does.

Enough is enough ?עד מתי https://t.co/YHYIGPumnv — Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 (@ykahan) October 27, 2020

When Muslims gather, and they do, nothing is said or reported. When mobs of communist protesters create mayhem, that’s okay too. Most of the outbreaks are from kids in bars and have nothing to do with the Hassidic community.