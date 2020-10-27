Dems are mad! Kamala calls ACB’s appointment ‘illegitimate’

Democrat vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called the Senate’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court on Monday “illegitimate.” She vowed that the Americans “would not forget.”

They are ignoring the fact that Republicans have the constitutional responsibility to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat.

Harris tweeted after a 52 to 48 Senate vote along party lines to put Barrett on the High Court:

“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions. We won’t forget this,” she tweeted.

Actually, the will of the people was met. President Trump is in power, and the will of his voters was met.

For doing what Democrats would have done in a New York minute, Harris added, “Instead of working to provide COVID-19 relief to struggling Americans, Mitch McConnell and Republicans chose to jam through a Supreme Court nominee—when more than 62 million people have already voted. It’s despicable, and they must be held accountable.”

Any Republican who wins an election or is nominated is forever labeled illegitimate by the Democrats and their media.

And what does COV have to do with a SCOTUS nomination when her party refuses to pass the COV relief bill since it might help Donald Trump.

DEMS ARE MAD

Others infuriated are everyone in the Democrat contingent, including Mazie Hirono, Ilhan Omar, and others. Blumenthal said the GOP would regret it. Democrats are cry babies when they don’t get their way. Then they want to tear it all down.

Mazie Hirono on voting for ACB: “Hell no.” *storms out of room like a toddler* pic.twitter.com/J84JhJIi95 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 27, 2020

Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices. By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020

Tonight Amy Coney Barrett will become the next Supreme Court justice of the United States. Millions of people are about to lose their health care. Roe v Wade is about to be overturned. Marriage equality too. 1/2#PackTheCourt pic.twitter.com/KT0PSQTEVp — Ben O’Keefe (he/him) (@benjaminokeefe) October 27, 2020

It has been 38 days since Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. The GOP Senate just confirmed Amy Coney Barrett. It has been 164 days since the House passed the Heroes Act. The GOP Senate hasn’t even debated it. That’s who they are. They want to take away your rights, not protect you. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) October 27, 2020

She shall be known as Supreme Court Justice Amy Phony Barrett. #ScotusSham #VoteThemOut — Kelly Mantle (@thekellymantle) October 27, 2020