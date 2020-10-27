King Newsom bans indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas

California won’t allow indoor family gatherings for the holidays, Christmas and Thanksgiving, and outdoor gatherings are limited to three families for a maximum of two hours.

This is arbitrary and tyrannical.

“Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer,” reads the “Guidance for Private Gatherings,” issued by the California Department of Public Health on October 9.

“The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later.”

The new California rules apply to private gatherings which the state defines as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place.”

“Gatherings should be two hours or less. The longer the duration, the risk of transmission increases,” reads the guidelines.

The new guidelines state that “All persons planning to host or participate in a private gathering” must comply with the guidelines which include collecting the information of guests “in case” contact tracing is required.

If you like tyranny, vote Democrat, sheeple.