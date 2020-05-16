de Blasio orders police to enforce masks, then condemns them when mom goes bonkers

A young mom with a small child reacted badly to police coming up to her and asking her, then insisting, she pull the mask she was wearing over her mouth and nose. Neither she nor her child had the masks in position.

Suddenly, there were a lot of NYPD around and she took that very badly. She screamed and defied them. A bystander filmed it yelling out that it was too much as they took her down and arrested her.

Police say they stopped Kaleemah Rozier and her young child inside the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station just before noon on Wednesday and attempted to enforce the new rules to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It was too much, but so was the mother. Why didn’t she just pull up the mask?

Whatever. The real problem is de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, who ordered this kind of enforcement and then didn’t have the officers’ backs when outrage ensued on the mother’s behalf. Wilhelm is a worm.

He said, “But no one wants to see an interaction turn into this. We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it. ”

De Blasio is RESPONSIBLE, not the cops. This is so typical of de Blasio and it’s why police don’t respect him.

The latest is de Blasio’s come up with complex orders softening the rule. Trying to figure out the orders will be a challenge.

Face coverings are important to protect everybody — they’re not optional. But no one wants to see an interaction turn into this. We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it. https://t.co/jVx22uLSj8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 14, 2020