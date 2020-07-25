De Blasio quotes from the Communist Manifesto

New York City’s communist mayor Bill de Blasio [whose real name is Warren Wilhelm] quoted Karl Marx on WNYC radio. He was asked about a recent report that said his “long-held antipathy toward well-heeled private sector interests” was jeopardizing the city’s economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. That’s when he quoted Marx. Recently he also quoted mass murderer Ché Guevara.

De Blasio admitted to the station that “my focus has not been on the business community and the elites” before adding, “I am tempted to borrow from Karl Marx here.”

RECITING FROM KARL MARX

De Blasio then went on to recite from memory a concept expressed in Chapter 1 of the infamous “Communist Manifesto” written by Marx and comrade Friedrich Engels in 1848.

“There’s a famous quote that the ‘the state is the executive committee of the bourgeois’ and I use it openly to say, ‘No,’” de Blasio said.

“I actually read that as a young person and I said, ‘That’s not the way it’s supposed to be.’”

The mayor added: “The business community matters, we need to work with the business community, we will work with the business community — but the city government represents the people, represents working people, and mayors should not be too cozy with the business community, governors should not be too cozy with the business community.”

Business leaders didn’t appreciate that since they do represent working people.

He and First Lady Chirlane McCray also went to Castro’s Cuba for their 1994 honeymoon, flying there from Canada to illegally skirt an American travel ban against the communist island nation.

During his failed presidential bid last year, de Blasio sparked controversy by quoting a rallying cry associated with Guevara, the late Cuban communist revolutionary.

LOVES THAT CHE

In June 2019, he appropriated one of Guevara’s most famous lines. He was urging largely immigrant workers at Miami International Airport to unionize in protest of poor conditions and wages. They were Cuban immigrants and didn’t appreciate it.

“The eyes of the world are on this airport, the eyes of the world are on Miami-Dade,” de Blasio told the workers, before ending with, “Hasta la victoria, siempre.”

The phrase translates to “Ever on to victory!” and was a mantra for Guevara, one of Fidel Castro’s top lieutenants.

He later apologized for that remark.

HE GOT THE MANIFESTO RIGHT

The mayor’s memorization of the Communist Manifesto is fairly accurate, according to a version posted online at the marxists.org website.

That translation of the pamphlet, which was originally written in German, says, “The executive of the modern state is but a committee for managing the common affairs of the whole bourgeoisie.”

He’s such a commie. Remember when he made it clear that he doesn’t believe in private property ownership?