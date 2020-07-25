Roberts votes unconstitutionally, Gorsuch’s response is epic

Justice Roberts sided with the leftists on the Court once again in the case of Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley vs. Steve Sisolak Governor of Nevada et al. The leftist governor and Justice Roberts wouldn’t let churches in Nevada go to 90 attendees instead of 50. While that is arbitrary and obviously not constitutional, Justice Roberts went with the leftists.

He hates the President and he’s no conservative.

At his hearing, Roberts said, “If the Constitution says that the little guy should win, the little guy’s going to win in court before me.” Senator Cotton wants to know what happened to that guy.

Justice Gorsuch’s dissent was epic.

Justice Gorsuch did a number on the decision of the virus rule:

“This is a simple case. Under the Governor’s edict, a 10-screen “multiplex” may host 500 moviegoers at any time. A casino, too, may cater to hundreds at once, with perhaps six people huddled at each craps table here a similar number gathered around every roulette wheel there. Large numbers and close quarters are fine in such places. But churches, synagogues, and mosques are banned from admitting more than 50 worshippers — no matter how large the building, how distant the individuals, how many wear face masks, no matter the precautions at all. In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion. Maybe that is nothing new. But the First Amendment prohibits such obvious discrimination against the exercise of religion. The world we inhabit today, with a pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.

Senator Cruz tweeted the Gorsuch reply, adding “Justice Roberts has abandoned his oath.

THE DECISION

In a 5-4 decision, the high court refused to grant the request from the Christian church east of Reno to be subjected to the same COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada that allow casinos, restaurants and other businesses to operate at 50% of capacity with proper social distancing.

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley argued that the hard cap on religious gatherings was an unconstitutional violation of its parishioners’ First Amendment rights to express and exercise their beliefs.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal majority in denying the request without explanation.

Three justices wrote strongly worded dissenting opinions on behalf of the four conservatives who said they would have granted the injunctive relief while the court fully considers the merits of the case.