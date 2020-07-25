Prominent Black Trump supporter murdered in broad daylight

Prominent black Trump supporter, who would stand on street corners with “Vote Trump” signs, as well as signs plastered with Bible verses, was killed in broad daylight in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Bernell Tremmell, 60, was shot in front of his business, Expression Publications, at 911 E.

The building is covered in handmade signs, the most prominent of which read “Vote Donald Trump 2020,” and “Re-Elect Trump 2020.”

Law enforcement sources told “The Dan O’Donnell Show” that it is impossible to know the motive for the shooting since the suspect is not yet in custody, but detectives are investigating the possibility that Tremmell was killed over his political beliefs.