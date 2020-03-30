de Blasio threatens to permanently shut down churches, synagogues if they hold services

“A small number of religious communities, specific churches, and specific synagogues, are unfortunately not paying attention to this guidance even though it’s so widespread,” de Blasio said during a briefing.

Has he checked mosques?

“I want to say to all those who are preparing for the potential of religious services this weekend: If you go to your synagogue, if you go to your church and attempt to hold services after having been told so often not to, our enforcement agents will have no choice but to shut down those services,” he added.

If they don’t do as the communist says, he might shut them down permanently.

“If that does not happen, they will take additional action up to the point of fines and potentially closing the building permanently,” he said.

Will he close mosques down permanently? What about the crowded parks and some of the gang meetings? Will he stop those? He has a thing about churches and synagogues. He keeps singling them out and threatening them.

Is he still dragging his staff and security to the gym? Maybe he should be shut down permanently.

Watch:

De Blasio: churches and synagogues that hold worship services may be closed permanently pic.twitter.com/kdUsdbP2YO — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 29, 2020