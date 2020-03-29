Cancer Center VP fired after saying Trump supporters should reject vents, not go to the hospital

A top medical executive at a Buffalo hospital, Laura Krolczyk, was fired this weekend after insisting that supporters of President Trump renounce ventilators if they become critically ill with coronavirus. She put the comments on a Facebook post.

The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s now-former vice president for external affairs, wrote, “Trump supporters need to pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else … and not go to the hospital.”

Krolczyk also said Trump supporters should “barricade themselves” inside churches to ride out the coronavirus.

“Also don’t cash your stimulus check. It’s all a hoax. Chew some ibuprofen and be on with your day,” Krolczyk wrote of Trump supporters.

She was put on leave and then fired, the Buffalo News reported.

Roswell Park released the following statement announcing Krolczyk’s termination, WGRZ-TV reported:

This employee was terminated today [Saturday] after our Human Resources team concluded its investigation. We followed standard procedure, which required that we gather and verify relevant information before taking any disciplinary action.

Dr. Johnson and her team responded with swift and appropriate action. We have always been and continue to be a center serving everyone who needs us. That is core to our mission, our culture and the experience our patients and families can expect every day.

This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park. If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance.

She earned over 226,000 dollars in her now-previous position. Prior to that, she worked for Hillary Clinton and Kirsten Gillibrand, two socialist Democrats.

What hateful, bigoted, vicious comments.

The information became known when Republican operative Michael Caputo shared it on social media and it went viral.