DEA announces seizures of historic amounts of deadly fentanyl – it’s the open borders, stupid

















DEA Seizes 1.8 Million Fake Pills and Arrests 810 Nationwide in Two-Month Effort to Dismantle Drug Distribution Networks Flooding U.S. With Deadly Fentanyl-Laced Fake Pills.

As a direct effect of our open borders, transnational gangs are bringing in historic amounts of deadly fentanyl.

Thank a Democrat. Thank Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, and all the rest who don’t care about protecting Americans and violate their oath of office all day, every day.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT

DEA seizes 1.8 million fake pills and arrests 810 nationwide in two-month effort to dismantle drug distribution networks flooding U.S. with deadly fentanyl-laced fake pills

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram announced a significant law enforcement surge to protect American communities from the flood of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills across the United States.

[What’s the point with the borders open and no deportations or ICE enforcement?]

“Illicit fentanyl was responsible for nearly three quarters of the more than 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States in 2020,” said Deputy Attorney General Monaco. “The pervasiveness of these illicit drugs, and the fatal overdoses that too often result, is a problem that cuts across America from small towns to big cities and everything in between. One pill can kill. The department will continue to use all of the resources at its disposal to save lives, complementing strong enforcement efforts with public awareness and outreach campaigns, as well.”

“During the past eight weeks, DEA has targeted the criminal drug networks flooding the U.S. with deadly, fentanyl-laced fake pills,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “DEA remains steadfast in its commitment reduce drug-related violence and overdose deaths by dismantling the violent, criminal drug distribution networks across the United States. The fentanyl-laced fake pills seized by DEA could potentially kill more than 700,000 Americans. I urge the American public today to talk to their loved ones about the threats and dangers of fake pills and the simple fact that one pill can kill.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said, “There is a disturbing trend across the nation, including here in our region, of drug traffickers using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis. Fentanyl, most commonly found in these counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in this shocking increase in overdose deaths. DEA will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who ruthlessly traffic these and other dangerous drugs.”

Mexican criminal drug networks are mass-producing illicit fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake pills using chemicals sourced largely from China, and are distributing these pills through U.S. criminal networks. These fake pills are designed to appear nearly identical to legitimate prescriptions such as Oxycontin®, Percocet®, Vicodin®, Adderall®, Xanax®, and other medicines. Criminal drug networks are selling these pills through social media, e-commerce, the dark web, and existing distribution networks. As a result, these fake pills are widely available. The U.S. Department of Justice will continue to collaborate closely with its international partners, within Mexico and around the world, to aggressively investigate and prosecute the members of these drug networks.

These fake pills are more lethal than ever. DEA laboratory testing reveals that today, four out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake pills contain a potentially lethal dose. Moreover, the number of fake pills containing fentanyl has jumped nearly 430 percent since 2019…

Related















