NY Companies Face Higher Taxes Than Communist China if Dem Bill Passes

New York companies will get stuck with higher taxes than communist China if the Democrats’ reconciliation bill is enacted.

The Democrats’ reconciliation bill would saddle New York with a combined federal-state corporate tax rate of 31.8% vs. communist China’s 25%.

The bill will also put New York companies at a competitive disadvantage vs. Europe: The European average corporate tax rate is 19%.

New York is home to 53 Fortune 500 companies.

“As the country tries to recover from a once-in-a-century pandemic, New York’s congressional Democrats must explain why they want to stick residents with higher taxes than China and Europe,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform.

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion bill will impose the largest tax increase since 1968. It will raise individual income taxes, small business taxes, corporate taxes, and capital gains taxes. If passed, the combined federal-state capital gains tax rate for New Yorkers would be 42.7% vs. China’s 20%.

The burden of the corporate tax rate hike will be borne by workers in the form of lower wages, and by households in the form of higher prices. Higher corporate tax rates will also raise utility bills.

The non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation recently affirmed in congressional testimony that the corporate tax rate hike will fall on “labor, laborers.”

Testifying before the House Ways & Means Committee, JCT Chief of Staff Thomas A. Barthold said: “Literature suggests that 25% of the burden of the corporate tax may be borne by labor in terms of diminished wage growth.”

