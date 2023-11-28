Deadspin Writes a Hit Piece on an Innocent Child

Deadspin published a hit piece on a 9-year-old boy who is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. They claimed the child was a racist for wearing blackface.

The publication only showed the right side of his face and conveniently omitted the left side, which was painted red for the Chiefs.

They must have been desperate for news, and they are quite despicable for doing it.

They used the child to bash the Chiefs for allegedly being racist. They won’t change their name, which must irritate the control freaks.

Dan Le Batard shared a tweet saying the kid contradicted the NFL’s vow to “end racism” by attending the game. Other users have called for the child to be banned from future matchups. A buffoon named Carron J. Phillips at Deadspin demanded the NFL act.

The child wasn’t in blackface.

There were also complaints because he wore a headdress.

Wearing a headdress is almost always meant as a compliment, but there re always those people who will be negative and nasty about anything.

Double face paint is common and has been the practice for decades.

