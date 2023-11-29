Dark Days for Michigan With New Tyrannical Anti-Fossil Fuel Laws

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to completely eliminate the state’s fossil fuel industry and transition entirely to green energy by 2040. It also gives the state authority to override local decisions blocking wind and solar projects at the expense of oil and gas.

The bill signed on the 28th included clean energy targets for Michigan, such as reaching 100% renewable energy by 2040. The bill reaches the goal by transitioning existing utility workers who are implementing utility [alleged] cost-savings programs, giving a statewide Commission the authority to approve local clean energy projects. It makes Michigan the 5th state in the nation to pledge clean energy by 2040.

There are no prototypes for this plan.

They claim it will lower costs for families and create “amazing, good-paying jobs in Michigan and will put us in the driver’s seat in terms of leadership and responding to the climate crisis in America.”

It puts Michigan on the path to get rid of coal plants and create utility-scale wind and solar farms [making them wholly dependent on China and the weather].

It gives the state the authority to remove all power local area residents had to block wind and solar projects.

The big developments will aim at rural areas where local residents have largely halted these projects, but they no longer have any rights thanks to this bill.

Power was given to local property owners and the state by Senate bills 277 and 502. Small farmers can now choose to make money off the companies selling green energy, solar, and wind.

One farmer spoke in the clip and said it would give them a chance to keep their farms.

REPUBLICANS CALL IT DARK DAYS

State Rep. Mike Harris criticized the new energy laws signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday. They effectively banned natural gas and mandated more wind and solar energy. As he said, they are costly changes that will lead to utility companies raising electric rates while blackouts increase.

Harris wrote that the new laws mandate 100% “clean” energy by 2040, which will close reliable natural gas plants and increase dependence on less reliable wind and solar power, all while eliminating a cap on utility companies’ rate hikes. The legislation Harris opposed this month in the House also lets the governor-appointed Michigan Public Service Commission decide where massive green energy projects will go, taking away local communities’ discretion over the placement of wind and solar farms,

“Dark days are ahead for Michiganders under these backward new laws that will prematurely ditch reliable natural gas power plants and require vastly more wind and solar,” said Harris, R-Waterford. “These heavy-handed laws will force people to hand more money to big utility companies while getting less reliable electricity and suffering more blackouts as a result.

“On top of all that, Michigan’s rural communities will be upended as the governor’s hand-picked bureaucrats veto local decisions and put wind and solar farms in any community they please. The utilities will rake in profits from this costly, unreliable scheme, but the families, schools, and small businesses of Michigan will pay the price — and many people will leave for brighter, more affordable states.”

Regardless of whether you agree with the government’s stance or not, this is a fully totalitarian move.

It’s also very cold in Michigan, and they need reliable energy.

The leftists think they are protecting their air and water with energy that requires Africans to mine the minerals under dangerous conditions and put China, which uses slave labor, in the driver’s seat.

They are changing the face of the heart of America – the rural farm and rural towns. Big Government in league with Big Business will pay off farmers, so they can’t resist.

