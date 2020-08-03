Dealing with GOP on virus bill is like mating with animals, Chuck & Nancy say

According to Politico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, while meeting in Pelosi’s office suite, claimed the GOP $1 trillion COV relief bill and their multi-trillion-dollar HEROES Act are irreconcilable. Then she made a bizarre sex-animal comparison.

“It’s like a giraffe and a flamingo,” Pelosi said to the room, which included Schumer, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “They’re both at a zoo. A dumb person may think they could mate for offspring. A smart person knows that’s impossible. That’s our bills. They’re unable to mate.”

Schumer compared them to dogs, “a golden retriever can’t mate with a Chihuahua. You have a Chihuahua. We have a beautiful lion,” he said. Politico said that is according to multiple people in the room. Pelosi then helpfully reminded Schumer that a lion is a cat, so, no, they could not mate.

These people are children and this is all a joke to them. They want to crash the economy with these multi-trillion dollar socialist bills. They are very unserious people.

DEMOCRATS WANT IT ALL

One of the sticking points is $600 over and above a person’s salary in unemployment benefits that is keeping people from returning to work. Republicans want that reduced to $200, but have offered to give in on that several times. Republicans did offer an extension of the $600 added to unemployment, but Democrats blocked it. They want it all — the entire HEROES/HEALS Act.

Speaker Pelosi regurgitated the HEROES Act for the Republicans and renamed it the HEALS Act.

The Democrats want $75 billion for tracing, hazard pay for workers that struggling employers can hardly afford, extension of the $600 over a person’s salary in unemployment benefits, $1200 checks for everyone, $915 billion for state and local funding — bailouts for states that overspent for years, $58 billion for public schools (teachers’ union), $3.6 billion for mail-in voting, $25 billion for the unsustainable USPS, and a tax cut for rich people in blue states.

Democrats want to add $3 trillion to the $30+ trillion debt. At what point does the USA collapse? We must be close. We haven’t paid off the debt since George Bush and Obama doubled it. It has gone up again under President Trump.

Watch:

THE HEROES ACT

House Democrats secretly put together an 1800-page $3 trillion dollar package with zero input from Republicans. It will be the largest stimulus in U.S. history and bring our debt to about 29 trillion.

One trillion would go to state, local and tribal governments. There will be cash for Americans. They’ve added more unemployment insurance and will subsidize rent and mortgage payments in an enormous redistribution of wealth, Fox News reported.

It forces employers who are struggling to give out hazard pay during the epidemic, which is another union giveaway.

The bill included mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and many other options that make voting into a loosey-goosey joke of sorts.

Democrats call it help for ‘heroes’ because they want to send cash to their union workers who make up their voter base, including teachers and transportation workers.’

Most Americans would get another $1200 — we are just going to hand out cash. The bill will include student loan relief.

House Democrats will provide more funding for testing, contact tracing and treatment for victims and support for hospitals and health care providers, Steny Hoyer said.

The legislation will provide expanded food assistance to struggling families through SNAP benefits and funding for elections and corrupt mail-in voting to prepare for the November election. The House Democrats plan will have funds for the struggling U.S. Postal Service and more aid for small businesses.

Democrats did NOT include the two things Republicans want — a tax cut and liability protection.

The assistance to state and local governments will plug up budget holes and transfer the debt to the federal taxpayer. These are ‘holes’ they spent themselves into. If these regions don’t adjust their spending, they will just ring up another outrageous bill. They must not have the budget holes they created become a burden of the mere 53% who pay federal taxes.

Pelosi did this while congresspeople refused to come to work.