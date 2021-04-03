Death count from COV explodes under Biden









Nearly 142,000 Americans have died under Biden’s watch since January 20th. That’s with the wildly successful Trump vaccine.

That number accounts for 25% of the total deaths in the United States.

Of the 551,638 total COVID-related deaths in the United States, nearly 142,000 of them have occurred since Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20. On average, just over 2,000 Americans per day have died from COVID-19 during Biden’s presidency, the Free Beacon reports.

Biden has okayed super spreader events if they are led by Black Lives Matter. He also supports the biggest super spreader in history at our border. This is as he tells the rest of us to wear three masks, don’t go to church, don’t celebrate holidays, and hug no one.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Governor Patrick Murphy of New Jersey seeded the nation and killed the elderly due to their practice of putting the elderly with COV into nursing homes, seeding the facilities. They did it knowing the elderly were the targets of the virus.

Other blue state governors did the same.

Locked down states of California and New York are faring no better than opened states like Texas and Florida.

Texas has actually seen their numbers of cases and hospitalizations go down.

All of the deaths have occurred under Dr. Anthony Fauci’s and Dr. Deborah Birx’s watch as they advised the President. They both admitted he followed their guidance completely.

Fauci even tries to take credit for the vaccine he had nothing to do with as he bounced from one tv interview to another.

