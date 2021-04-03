Vaccinated people don’t catch or spread COV but stringent guidelines stand









The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, says new data indicates that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t catch the virus and can’t spread it.

“Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people don’t carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data,” Walensky said, according to KNTV, an NBC affiliate.

Her basis for coming to that conclusion is a new study of nearly 4,000 frontline workers, some of whom were vaccinated while others were not, the station said. “The group tested themselves weekly for COVID-19 infections between December and March.”

“Among fully vaccinated people in the study, there were only three COVID-19 infections detected,” KNTV reported. “Unvaccinated participants logged 161 covid cases, scientific evidence experts say proves fully-vaccinated people are protected in two ways.”

“Essentially vaccines block you from getting and giving the virus,” University of California-San Francisco Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi told the station. “You can feel safe as a vaccinated person going indoor dining, going to a gym, going to the movies, going to places you did not feel safe before.”

KEEP THOSE MASKS AND DON’T GO NEAR ANYONE

Nonetheless, the CDC has kept its onerous guidelines on masks and social distancing.

“When you wear a mask, you protect others as well as yourself. Masks work best when everyone wears one,” CDC said. “A mask is NOT a substitute for social distancing. Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart, especially when indoors around people who don’t live in your household.”

“Masks should be worn any time you are traveling on a plane, bus, train, or other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.”

They says masks “may not be necessary” when you are outside and alone or with people in your household. They added that if some locales have outside mandates, follow them.

