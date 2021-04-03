Saturday News flash from Bidentopia

So much of the left-wing thought is a kind of playing with fire by people who don’t even know that fire is hot.

~ George Orwell

For all of you who are celebrating Passover or Holy Saturday, we wish you a blessed weekend. Just so you don’t miss the news, you can go through this in a flash! We have news from a communist falling off a building to racism making black women fat.

Racism, baby!

Racism is responsible for fat black women. And whites or something are to blame ultimately. To us, we think she is just eating too much.

Everyone on the Left, including Biden and the media, is lying about the Georgia Election Law.

Lisa Boothe put it well. “The Left straight up lies about the GA election law, the media pushes those lies, and then corporations like the @MLB punish the state over something it didn’t do. Rinse and repeat moving forward. I hope everyone is awake now!”

Krazy Keith Olberman wants to boycott the Masters. The insanity never stops, thank a Democrat:

Surprise! The INFRASTRUCTURE bill is THE AOC GREEN NEW DEAL

The murder of a Capitol Hill police officer yesterday is disappearing from the news and images of the attacker are disappearing from Twitter. It’s the strangest thing.

Cher is still Cher:

Star Wars gal, Gina Carano, is almost totally erased from Twitter for wrongthink.

Yet another professor [theological dean] who hates white people and the USA:

Biden is attacking small businesses. Leftists hate them.

Communist falls off a building during a protest – no word on how he is:

And, Matt Gaetz is still not in prison and there is still no evidence he did anything wrong.

