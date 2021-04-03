Saturday News flash from Bidentopia









So much of the left-wing thought is a kind of playing with fire by people who don’t even know that fire is hot. ~ George Orwell

For all of you who are celebrating Passover or Holy Saturday, we wish you a blessed weekend. Just so you don’t miss the news, you can go through this in a flash! We have news from a communist falling off a building to racism making black women fat.

Racism, baby!

Racism is responsible for fat black women. And whites or something are to blame ultimately. To us, we think she is just eating too much.

I have no idea what I just sat through. Basically, eating the same healthy diet that keeps white women thin makes black women fat because…racism. pic.twitter.com/u9nfgiCrHK — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 3, 2021

Everyone on the Left, including Biden and the media, is lying about the Georgia Election Law.

Wow. This is not marked opinion. CBS now just posting a straight up misinfo strategy guide for activist pressure campaigns like it’s news. https://t.co/RDgf303ZWm — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 3, 2021

Lisa Boothe put it well. “The Left straight up lies about the GA election law, the media pushes those lies, and then corporations like the @MLB punish the state over something it didn’t do. Rinse and repeat moving forward. I hope everyone is awake now!”

The Left straight up lies about the GA election law, the media pushes those lies, and then corporations like the @MLB punish the state over something it didn’t do. Rinse and repeat moving forward. I hope everyone is awake now! — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 2, 2021

Krazy Keith Olberman wants to boycott the Masters. The insanity never stops, thank a Democrat:

He’s not just a lunatic. He’s also an idiot. “Masters” refers to those golfers who have mastered the game. Does this moron also want to boycott chess? https://t.co/GfuHUAi5Im — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 3, 2021

Surprise! The INFRASTRUCTURE bill is THE AOC GREEN NEW DEAL

Rep. Dan Meuser: “Only $157 billion of the bill would go towards roads, bridges, highways and airports. The rest is focused on Green New Deal initiatives and other provisions that have nothing to do with infrastructure.” pic.twitter.com/D7fclD3njt — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2021

The murder of a Capitol Hill police officer yesterday is disappearing from the news and images of the attacker are disappearing from Twitter. It’s the strangest thing.

We all know beyond a shadow of a doubt that if the attacker were a different particular race or political creed, it would be exploited to the max by propaganda media outlets for their political ends. These propaganda media outlets are completely corrupt and must be destroyed. https://t.co/sc01FcgeLk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 3, 2021

Cher is still Cher:

Excuse me @Cher who the hell are you calling Ku Klux Klan states? The only thing reminiscent of Jim Crow that you should be worried about is the vaccine passports Democrats are pushing that would segregate Americans of all different races and ideologies into 2nd class citizens. https://t.co/W0ldDewzPA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 3, 2021

Star Wars gal, Gina Carano, is almost totally erased from Twitter for wrongthink.

Yet another professor [theological dean] who hates white people and the USA:

Theological school dean says ‘White grievance and rage’ are ‘baked into the DNA’ of America https://t.co/ZTLNqt4eDs — Campus Reform (@campusreform) April 3, 2021

Biden is attacking small businesses. Leftists hate them.

More than half of households are invested in stock market.

Moreover, when President Biden talks about taxing the rich by hammering households earnings $400,000 he puts small businesses with a modicum of success in jeopardy since 98% are pass through corps filing as individuals. https://t.co/mZpUa7a5ea — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) April 3, 2021

Communist falls off a building during a protest – no word on how he is:

The anti-capitalism protest in Manhattan where the protester fell off the building was organized by Extinction Rebellion. pic.twitter.com/LYgTO86l3y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 2, 2021

And, Matt Gaetz is still not in prison and there is still no evidence he did anything wrong.

