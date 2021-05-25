Death threat and unknown substance sent to Sen Paul



















“I take these threats immensely seriously,” the senator said in a statement. The package contained white powder, an aide said.

It’s being reported tonight that a suspicious package filled with white powder was sent to Rand Paul’s home today and both the FBI and Capitol police are now investigating.

A large envelope arrived at the senator’s home in Kentucky and is currently being examined for harmful substances, Sergio Gor said. The sender is unknown.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in a statement. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder-filled letter.”

Twitter is a sewer.

The death threat that came with the powder that includes an AR-15 on the top:

