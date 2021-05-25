Shocking video testimony of Facebook whistleblowers! Global censorship



















Dr. Zuckerberg (oh, he’s not a doctor?) wants everyone to get the vaccine. As a result, they have taken it upon themselves to censor any content — globally — that they decide is ‘vaccine hesitancy.’ This is very Chinese Communist-like.

Two whistleblowers came forward to Project Veritas to expose this because they found it so troubling. They are backing it up with the insider documents!

It’s shocking!

Project Veritas wrote in a report on Monday:

One Facebook whistleblower said the company uses a tier system to determine how a comment should be censored or buried.

Comments that include “shocking stories” describing potentially or actually true events, or facts that can raise safety concerns” — are demoted.

“True events or facts” that raise concern about Covid vaccinations are fair game to be demoted and hidden — according to our source — despite their authenticity or capacity to contribute to the public good.

Facebook responded to the report with the following statement to Project Veritas: “We proactively announced this policy on our company blog and also updated our help center with this information.”

However, O’Keefe pushed back, saying in an interview on Fox News Monday night that the policy has not been made public.

It’s very Orwellian.

Watch:

